Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Union Berlin will be determined to keep their unbeaten run intact as they are set to host mighty Bayern Munich in Bundesliga on Sunday. The match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich will be played at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in Berlin.

In their last Bundesliga encounter, Union Berlin scripted a convincing 1-6 win against Schalke. With 10 points from four matches, Union Berlin currently occupy the second spot on the Bundesliga points table.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, managed to secure just a point against Borussia Mönchengladbach in their last Bundesliga encounter. German striker Leroy Sane scored a late equaliser to earn a crucial point for Bayern Munich.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich will take place on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in Berlin.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI:

Union Berlin predicted Starting Line-up: Frederik Ronnow, Danilho Doekhi, Robin Knoche, Paul Jaeckel, Christopher Trimmel, Morten Thorsby, Rani Khedira, Janik Haberer, Julian Ryerson, Sheraldo Becker, Jordan Siebatcheu

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane

