Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It has been a remarkable Bundesliga campaign for Union Berlin so far this season. Urs Fischer’s men have won six of their first nine matches in Bundesliga. The current table toppers will face Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. The match between Berlin and Dortmund will be played at the lAte Forsterei Stadium in Kopenick.

For Dortmund, it will certainly not be an easy task to breach the best defensive unit in this season’s Bundesliga. The return of German striker Marco Reus will be a big boost for them. With five wins from nine matches, Edin Terzic’s men currently find themselves in the fifth spot in the Bundesliga standings.

Dortmund, in their last Bundesliga encounter, scripted a terrific comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against defending champions Bayern Munich.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund will take place on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund be played?

The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Alte Forsterei Stadium in Kopenick.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund begin?

The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting XI:

Union Berlin Predicted Starting Line-up: Frederik Ronnow, Timo Baumgartl, Robin Knoche, Diogo Leite, Julian Ryerson, Andras Schafer, Rani Khedira, Janik Haberer, Niko Giesselmann, Sheraldo Becker, Jordan Pefok

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Youssoufa Moukoko

