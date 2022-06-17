United States Football Fans Disappointed Over 2026 FIFA World Cup Venue

FIFA on Wednesday announced venues that will host the 2026 World Cup. Three countries will host the World Cup matches and 16 North American venues were chosen in total. Out of the 16 cities, 11 cities are located in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada. Though, United States football fans expressed their disappointment after FIFA’s announcement of the host cities. The United States men’s national team supporters from the Washington D.C./Baltimore area were unhappy as the capital city did not get an opportunity to host a single match at the grand event.

Supporters expressed their dismay on social media. D.C. was considered as a potential option to host matches in 2026 but eventually, other options such as Boston and Kansas City were chosen instead.

This is how fans and followers reacted on Twitter after the FIFA announcement.

“They picked big, modern football stadiums. Chicago gets left out. DC’s left out due to FedEx Field. I thought Baltimore may get the nod over Philly to give a more geographic east coast spread. Houston? Guess they have a better stadium than DC/Baltimore. Final in NY or LA," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another user while talking about the contentious announcement wrote, “No DC/Baltimore for World Cup 2026 sucks. The football team and their awful stadium just cause continuous disappointment."

While another United States football fan wrote, “Washington DC is missing from this list !!! Disappointed."

While talking about the snubbing, FIFA’s chief tournaments and events officer Colin Smith said that it was a tough choice.

“This was a very, very difficult choice," said Smith as per The Washington Post.

“It’s hard to imagine - you can’t imagine a World Cup coming to the U.S. and the capital city not taking a major role as well," Smith further added.

Notably, the 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament organised by three nations and also the first to have 48 teams at the grand event.

The selected cities to organise World Cup matches in the United States are: New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium); Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium); Dallas (AT&T Stadium); San Francisco Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium); Miami (Hard Rock Stadium); Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium); Seattle (Lumen Field); Houston (NRG Stadium); Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field); Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium); and Boston (Gillette Stadium).

