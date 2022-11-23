Uruguay vs Korea Republic Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Uruguay have some of the top emerging talents with Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez. The former Benfica man struggled for a while but seems to have gotten some semblance of form for Liverpool before the international break. Valverde on the other hand is a power horse who seems to be omnipresent on the pitch.

This along with the experience of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin gives them that greater edge. South Korea on the other hand, are no pushover having defeated Germany in the group stages in Russia in 2018.

That being said, their star player Son Heung-Min gave every Korean fan a scare after getting a facial fracture whilst playing for Tottenham Hotspur against Olympique de Marseille. The former Wolfsburg player may have to play with a face mask for the tournament, but we hope that he will take to the field without any further complications.

Uruguay and South Korea will have to face Portugal and Ghana in Group H in the FIFA World Cup 2020 Qatar. It will be interesting to see who can come out on top in this encounter.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Uruguay and Korea Republic be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Uruguay and Korea Republic will take place on November 24, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Uruguay vs Korea Republic be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium and Canada will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Uruguay vs Korea Republic match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Uruguay vs Korea Republic will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Uruguay vs Korea Republic FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Uruguay vs Korea Republic FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Uruguay vs Korea Republic FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Uruguay vs Korea Republic FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Uruguay vs Korea Republic Possible Starting XI:

Uruguay Predicted Starting Line-up: Sergio Rochet, Guillermo Varela, Diego Godin, José Gimenez, Mathias Olivera; Rodrigo Bentancur, Fede Valverde, Mathias Vecino, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.

Korea Republic Predicted Starting Line-up: Kim Seung-gyu, Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Kwon Chang-hoon, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min.

