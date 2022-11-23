Uruguay vs South Korea Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Uruguay will kick start its World Cup campaign against South Korea on Thursday. La Celeste have been in imperious form since Diego Alonso took over from Oscar Tabarez last year. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Edinson Cavani have been among the goals this year.

Moreover, Luis Suarez is still a force to reckon with and will hope to lead his team deep into the tournament. It remains to be seen which formation Alonso chooses, but Uruguay will be the favourites against South Korea.

Paulo Bento’s side hasn’t played well in the build-up to the tournament and their star player Son Heung­-min suffered a serious injury in the Champions League, requiring surgery on a fractured eye socket. Bento will most likely include the Tottenham Hotspur forward in the starting XI, despite Son Heung­-min being not 100% fit.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea will be played on November 24, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on November 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea?

The FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea?

The FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Uruguay vs South Korea Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Son Heung­-min

Vice-Captain: Luis Suarez

Suggested Playing XI for Uruguay vs South Korea Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Sergio Rochet

DEF: Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera, Kim Min­-Jae

MID: Son Jun-­Ho, Hwang In­-Beom, Hwang Hee-­chan, Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta

ST: Luis Suarez, Son Heung­-min

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon­-Hwan, Kim Min­-Jae, Kim Young-­Gwon, Kim Jin­Su, Son Jun-­Ho, Hwang In­-Beom, Lee Jae-­Sung, Jeong Woo-­Yeong, Hwang Hee-­chan, Son Heung­-min

