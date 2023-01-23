US Pays de Cassel vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch French Cup Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be without their star striker Lionel Messi when they will travel to Lens for their next French Cup fixture. The Argentine World Cup-winning skipper has been rested by manager Christophe Galtier to regain fitness ahead of the Ligue 1 fixture against Reims.

PSG’s Italian custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma will also not take part in the French Cup match. In Donnarumma’s absence, Keylor Navas is expected to feature in the French Cup encounter against US Pays de Cassel.

PSG, in their next domestic cup match, will now be up against the sixth-division side US Pays de Cassel. The French Cup round of 32 fixture match between Pays de Cassel and PSG will be played on Tuesday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Defender Tumbling With Sublime Fake Shot on Al-Nassr Debut

The defending Ligue 1 champions will head into the game after defeating the Saudi All-Star XI 4-5 in a friendly match.

Ahead of Tuesday’s French Cup match between US Pays de Cassel and PSG; here is all you need to know:

What date French Cup match between US Pays de Cassel and PSG will be played?

The French Cup match between US Pays de Cassel and PSG will take place on January 24, Tuesday.

Where will the French Cup match between US Pays de Cassel vs PSG be played?

The French Cup match between US Pays de Cassel and PSG will be played at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

What time will the French Cup match between US Pays de Cassel vs PSG begin?

Advertisement

The French Cup match between US Pays de Cassel and PSG will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast US Pays de Cassel vs PSG French Cup match?

US Pays de Cassel vs PSG French Cup match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the US Pays de Cassel vs PSG French Cup match?

US Pays de Cassel vs PSG French Cup match will not be streamed live in India.

Advertisement

US Pays de Cassel vs PSG Possible Starting XI:

US Pays de Cassel Predicted Starting Line-up: Romain Samson, Zmijak, Thoor, Leclerc, Dubreucq, Santrain, Leganase, Bogdanski, Boudjema, Rapaille, Sane

PSG Predicted Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Fabian, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Juan Bernat, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Ilyes Housni

Read all the Latest Sports News here