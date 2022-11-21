USA vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction: United States of America vs Wales Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday's FIFA World Cup 2022 USA vs WAL Match, November 22, Al Rayyan Stadium 12:30 am IST

Wales ended their 64-year wait for a berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022 after they got the better of Ukraine 1-0. earlier this year in June. Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko scored an own goal in the high-voltage encounter to hand Wales a precious gift.

Wales have been placed in Group B at the FIFA World Cup along with neighbours England, the United States of America and Iran. In their opening FIFA World Cup fixture, Wales will be up against the United States of America on Tuesday. The game between the United States of America and Wales will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

In the attacking department, Wales will depend a lot on their skipper Gareth Bale’s sublime goalscoring prowess. The Wales team management also received a huge boost recently after their veteran midfielder Joe Allen resumed his training ahead of the World Cup opener. Allen has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury back in September.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between the United States of America and Wales, here is everything you need to know:

USA vs WAL Telecast

United States of America vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels in India.

USA vs WAL Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between the United States of America and Wales will be streamed live on JioCinema.

USA vs WAL Match Details

The USA vs WAL FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Tuesday, November 22 at 12:30 am IST.

USA vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gareth Bale

Vice-Captain: Weston Mckennie

Suggested Playing XI for USA vs WAL Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Wayne Hennessey

Defenders: Ethan Ampadu, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Weston Mckennie, Giovani Reyna, Daniel James

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Christian Pulisic

United States of America vs Wales Possible Starting XI:

United States of America Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Weston Mckennie, Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Neco Williams, Gareth Bale, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James

