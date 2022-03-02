VAL vs ATH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Copa del Rey 2021-22 match between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao:

Athletic Bilbao are set to travel to Mestalla stadium on Thursday to take on Valencia during the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday. Both sides will head into this fixture with the hopes to qualify for the summit clash by winning this game. The reverse leg of this tie ended in a 1-1 stalemate, courtesy of goals from Raul Garcia and Hugo Duro.

Valencia edged past Mallorca 1-0 in their most recent domestic league game and will look to continue their winning march here. Valencia’s rivals – Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, suffered a 0-4 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona in their away La Liga games and will be desperate to record a win here to salvage their pride.

The winner of this game will next take on either Real Betis or Rayo Vallecano in the summit clash.

Telecast, live stream, date, time, and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s Copa del Rey match between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao.

VAL vs ATH Telecast

The Copa del Rey 2021-22 match between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will not be telecasted in India.

VAL vs ATH Live Streaming

The Copa del Rey match between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao can be streamed live on the ESPN+ app. Fans can also follow the live update in both teams’ respective social media handles.

VAL vs ATH Match Details

The match between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will be played on Thursday, March 3, at 02:00 am (IST) at the Mestalla Stadium. The game between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will start at 02:00 am (IST).

VAL vs ATH Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Inaki Williams

Vice-Captain: Goncalo Guedes

VAL vs ATH Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

Defenders: Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby

Midfielders: Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga, Carlos Soler, Helder Costa

Strikers: Goncalo Guedes, Inaki Williams

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao probable XI:

Valencia Possible Starting Line-up: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK); Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Omar Alderete; Dimitri Foulquier, Carlos Soler, Hugo Guillamón, Hugo Duro; Helder Costa, Goncalo Guedes, Bryan Gil

Athletic Bilbao Possible Starting Line-up: Unai Simon (GK); Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Oier Zarraga, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

