> VAL vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Valencia and Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will return to La Liga action on Sunday when they take on Valencia in an important away game. Both Atletico and Valencia have some impressive players in their ranks and they will look to collect all three points on display by winning this fixture.

Valencia have fared terribly in La Liga this season, winning just four out of their opening 12 games to occupy 10th place in the standings. However, they are coming into this match after blanking local rivals Villarreal 2-0 last weekend and will aim to build on it.

The titleholders Atletico Madrid have also not been able to live up to their champions’ status this season. They are placed at the fourth spot in the table with six wins, one loss and four draws in their kitty.

They are coming into this game after getting battered by Liverpool in midweek in Champions League Group stage match.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

>VAL vs ATL Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Valencia and Atletico Madrid will be telecasted on MTV.

>VAL vs ATL Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Valencia and Atletico Madrid is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>VAL vs ATL Match Details

The match between Valencia and Atletico Madrid will be played on Sunday, November 7, at 08:45 pm (IST) at Mestalla Stadium. The game between Valencia and Atletico Madrid will start at 08:45 pm (IST).

>VAL vs ATL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Jan Oblak

Vice-Captain: Luis Suarez

>VAL vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Jose Gimenez, Omar Alderete, Mouctar Diakhaby

Midfielders: Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler

Strikers: Luis Suarez, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix

>Valencia vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

Valencia Possible Starting Line-up: Jasper Cillessen; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Helder Costa, Carlos Soler; Goncalo Guedes, Marcos Andre

Atletico Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

