>VAL vs FCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match Between Valencia FC and FC Barcelona: FC Barcelona travel to the Estadio Mestalla as the Blaugranas face 12th ranked Valencia in La Liga action on Sunday, 20:45 PM IST onwards. Xavi’s Barcelona head into the fixture after securing a 1-1 draw against Napoli in Europa League action at the Camp Nou. However, the Catalan giants were far from their best. Whereas, Valencia enter the clash with a 1-2 loss handed by Deportivo Alves. In their last five matches, Valencia have won one, drawn two and lost two. As for Barcelona, the side has won two, drawn two and lost one. However, Barcelona can enter the fixture with confidence as the last time the two sides met, Barcelona won the game 3-1. An exciting clash is scheduled as Barcelona will aim to strengthen their position. Fans here can check the VAL vs FCB Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

The La Liga matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

>VAL vs FCB Live Streaming

The match Between VAL vs FCB is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com.

>VAL vs FCB Match Details

The match Between VAL vs FCB will be played on Wednesday, February 20, at Estadio Mestalla. The game will start at 20:45 PM (IST).

>VAL vs FCB Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Luis Suarez

Vice-Captain: Koke

>VAL vs FCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Mouctar Diakhaby, Oscar Mingueza, Serginho Dest

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri

Strikers: Pablo Gavira, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore

>Valencia FC vs FC Barcelona probable XI:

>Valencia Predicted Starting line-up: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Jose Gaya, Omar Alderete, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier, Bryan Gil, Hugo Guillamon, Ilaix Morabia, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes, Hugo Duro

>FC Barcelona Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Marc-andre ter Stegen (GK), Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Oscar Mingueza, Serginho Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Pablo Gavira, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore

