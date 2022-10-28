After crashing out of the Champions League earlier this week, it is time for Barcelona to shift their focus to the domestic league. Second-placed Barcelona, in their next La Liga fixture, will be up against Valencia on Sunday. The match between Valencia and Barcelona will be played at the Mestalla Stadium.

The Catalan giants, with 28 goals to their name, have been the highest goal-scoring side in La Liga so far. And the Blaugranas will heavily rely on their striker Robert Lewandowski to find the back of the net against Valencia. With 12 goals to his name, the 34-year-old Polish striker is also the current highest goal-scorer in Spanish League.

In their last La Liga fixture, Barcelona recorded a resounding 4-0 win against Athletic Club.

Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match between Valencia and Barcelona; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga match between Valencia (VAL) and Barcelona (BAR) will be played?

The La Liga match between Valencia (VAL) and Barcelona (BAR) will take place on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match Valencia (VAL) vs Barcelona (BAR) be played?

The La Liga match between Valencia (VAL) and Barcelona (BAR) will be played at the Mestalla Stadium.

What time will the La Liga match Valencia (VAL) vs Barcelona (BAR) begin?

The La Liga match between Valencia (VAL) and Barcelona (BAR) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Valencia (VAL) vs Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match?

Valencia (VAL) vs Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Valencia (VAL) vs Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match?

Valencia (VAL) vs Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Valencia vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Valencia Predicted Starting Line-up: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Thierry Correia, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya, Yunus Musah, Andre Almeida, Nico Gonzalez, Justin Kluivert, Edinson Cavani, Samuel Dias Lino

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Alex Balde, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pablo Gavi, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri

