Valerien Ismael Appointed Coach of Besiktas

Turkish champions Besiktas confirmed on Friday that they have reached an agreement with Frenchman Valerien Ismael to take over as coach.

Ismael, 46, who was fired last month by English Championship side West Bromwich Albion, penned a contract for two seasons with the option for a third.

The ‘Black Eagles’ won the Turkish league for the 16th time last season but are currently ranked eighth in the Super Lig — three points from the fourth qualifying place for the Europa League.

Ismael, who previously coached in Germany, Greece, Austria and England, replaces Onder Karaveli in the Istanbul-based club.

