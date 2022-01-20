VAR to Be Used in Remaining CONCACAF World Cup Games

CONCACAF said Wednesday it plans to use VAR for its remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying games starting next week. The federation for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) said in a statement video assistant referees will be used in multiple competitions this year. CONCACAF introduced VAR last year in the CONCACAF Nations League, Gold Cup and CONCACAF Champions League.

However VAR has not been used so far in CONCACAF’s regional qualifying battle for places at the World Cup.

Six rounds of World Cup qualifiers remain in the region, starting this month with three rounds of fixtures from January 27 to February 2.

VAR would also be used at men’s and women’s youth football tournaments taking place in the region, CONCACAF said.

A CONCACAF statement said the body’s efforts to roll out VAR more widely had been hampered by the pandemic, which disrupted plans for in-person training camps and caused leagues and competitions to be suspended.

