Very Pleased With How Lionel Messi Has Been Performing in Training: Pochettino on the Argentine's Availability For Nice Clash

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on the relations between clubs two top players Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. PSG signed Messi ahead of this season on a free transfer and formed a star trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar upfront. The Argentine played alongside Neymar at Barcelona in the past since then the duo shared great camaraderie both on and off the field. While Messi-Mbappe duo played together first time this season. The star duo has linked well on the field so far.

Pochettino said that the two players enjoy a strong bond both on and off the pitch.

“Relations between players are down to feelings and footballing talent as well as time. In the last few weeks in training, we have seen that the connection exists between two top footballers. It is a matter of them playing together and is taking time for their talent to shine. They are 2 wonderful players who can achieve great things," the PSG manager told media persons.

While Pochettino also confirmed Messi’s availability for PSG’s next game against Nice. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month and since then he has not been included in the starting line-up due to fitness concerns.

“We are very pleased with how Leo Messi has been performing in training this week after being out with COVID-19. He played over half an hour last week and I think he is fit to start the game tomorrow," Pochettino added.

Meanwhile, the club released a statement that defender Sergio Ramos has sustained an injury in his right-calf during the training session as there is uncertainty over his availability for the upcoming match.

“Sergio Ramos has to rest for a low-grade muscle injury in his right calf that occurred on Thursday during training and will be reassessed in the middle of the week," the club said in the statement.

PSG also stated that both Neymar and Georginio Wijnaldum are still recovering from their respective injuries.

“Neymar Jr, who is recovering from a left ankle sprain with ligament damage, has completed a first cycle of running and will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the rest of his schedule."

“Georginio Wijnaldum, who is recovering from a left ankle sprain with partial damage to the medial collateral ligament, is continuing his individual programme with a view to returning to the squad at the end of the week," PSG stated.

