The Champions League has proved to be a disappointing outing for Barcelona this season. The Catalan giants succumbed to a humiliating 0-3 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich last week to crash out of the Champions League.

Barcelona will be aiming for their second Champions League victory of the season when they will be in action on Wednesday. In their final Champions League fixture of the season, Barcelona will be facing Czech football club Viktoria Plzen at the Doosan Arena.

In their first-leg meeting, Barcelona had managed to comfortably beat their Czech opponents by a margin of 5-1. Barcelona’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski had scored a hat-trick in the game.

Viktoria Plzen, on the other hand, have not managed to win a match yet in the Champions League. After suffering five Champions League defeats, Michal Bilek’s men are currently languishing at the bottom of their Champions League group.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona will be played?

The Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona will take place on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona be played?

The Champions League match between VIktoria Plzen and Barcelona will be played at the Doosan Arena.

What time will the Champions League match Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona begin?

The Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Champions League match?

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Champions League match?

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Viktoria Plzen Predicted Starting Line-up: Jindrich Stanek, Lukas Hejda, Ludek Pernica, Mohamed Tijani, Milan Havel, Lukas Kalvach, Pavel Bucha, Jhon Mosquera, Adam Vlkanova, Erik Jirka, Fortune Bassey

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Hector Bellerin, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Alex Balde, Fracnk Kessie, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri

