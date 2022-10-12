Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to watch UEFA Champions League Match Live Online and on TV

Viktoria Plzen will host Bayern Munich for an intriguing encounter of the UEFA Champions League on October 13. Viktoria Plzen are coming into this match after recording a 2-0 victory against Mlada Boleslav in the Czech First League on Saturday. Viktoria Plzen had suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against the six-time European champions in Munich last week. Viktoria Plzen will be looking to put that defeat behind them and cause an upset on Thursday.

Although they are the favourites, Bayern Munich would be aiming to stick to the basics. Sadio Mane and Thomas Muller will be the key players for Bayern. Ahead of the match between Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich will be played on October 13, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich will be played at the Doosan Arena in Plzeň.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich will begin at 12:30 am IST, on October 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich?

Advertisement

The UEFA Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munchen?

The UEFA Champions League match between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Viktoria Plzen Predicted Starting Line-up: Tvrdon, Holik, Pernica, Tijani, Havel, Bucha, Kalvach, Kopic, Vlkanova, Mosquera, Chory

Advertisement

Bayern Munchen Predicted Line-up: Ulreich, Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Stanisic, Kimmich, Gravenberch, Coman, Sane, Mane, Muller

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here