>VIL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Villarreal and Barcelona: Newly appointed Barca boss Xavi will look to inspire his side to back to back victories when they travel to Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday to face Villarreal in their next La Liga match. The Catalan giants’ start in their domestic league have not been good so far as they occupy the seventh spot in the table, 10 points behind league leader and bitter rivals Real Madrid. Barcelona will come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Espanyol.

The hosts, on the other hand, are placed at the 12th spot, four points behind Barca, with 16 points from 13 games. Villarreal will head into this game after suffering a 0-2 loss at the hands of Premier League giants Manchester United in their last UEFA Champions League game. They were also held for a 1-1 stalemate at the hands of Celta Viga in their last domestic game.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today's La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona.

>VIL vs BAR Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Villarreal and Barcelona will be telecasted on MTV.

>VIL vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>VIL vs BAR Match Details

The match between Villarreal and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, November 28, at 01:30 am (IST) at Estadio de la Cerámica. The game between Villarreal and Barcelona will start at 01:30 am (IST).

>VIL vs BAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Memphis Depay

Vice-Captain: Frenkie de Jong

>VIL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Dani Parejo, Etienne Capoue

Strikers: Memphis Depay, Arnaut Danjuma, Yeremi Pino

>Villarreal vs Barcelona probable XI:

Villarreal Possible Starting Line-up: Geronimo Rulli; Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Etienne Capoue; Yeremi Pino, Boulaye Dia, Arnaut Danjuma

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Nico Gonzalez, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Gavi

