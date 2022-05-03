Villarreal vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool will take on Villarreal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on May 3. The Reds beat Villarreal in convincing fashion in the first leg of the semi-finals at Anfield. Consequently, Liverpool are the favourites to beat Villarreal in the upcoming game at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Meanwhile, Villarreal will look to exploit the home advantage and cause an upset in their blockbuster clash against Liverpool. In the first leg, the Spanish side were resolute in their defence in the first half of the match. For Villarreal, Giovani Lo Celso and Arnaut Danjuma are expected to make a return from the injury bench.

On the other hand, Liverpool will hope that Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane along with Mo Salah carry them through to the finals.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Villarreal, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2021-22 match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villarreal (VIL) be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villarreal (VIL) will take place on May 4, Wednesday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villarreal (VIL) be played?

The match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villarreal (VIL) will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Spain.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villarreal (VIL) begin?

The match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villarreal (VIL) will begin at 12:30 am IST, on May 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool (LIV) vs Villarreal (VIL) match?

Liverpool (LIV) and Villarreal (VIL) match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) vs Villarreal (VIL) match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs Villarreal (VIL) match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and Jio TV.

Liverpool (LIV) and Villarreal (VIL) Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Villarreal Predicted Starting Line-up: Geronimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Giovani Lo Celso, Samuel Chukwueze, Arnaut Danjuma

