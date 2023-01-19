Villarreal vs Real Madrid Copa Del Rey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live?

Villarreal will battle it out against Real Madrid at the El Madrigal on January 20 in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The Yellow Submarine are currently placed fifth in the La Liga table with 28 points from 17 games. Villarreal have been enjoying a great spell of form recently. They are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Los Blancos in La Liga on January 7.

Quique Setien’s men were in fine form on the night, with Yéremy Pino and Gerard Moreno helping them get the better of Carlo Ancelotti’s men. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have struggled due to inconsistency in recent times.

Advertisement

The defending UEFA Champions League winners lost 3-1 to arch-rivals Barcelona in their last outing, thus conceding the Supercopa de Espana. The club from Madrid are currently second in the points table after bagging 38 points after 16 matches in Spain’s top-tier league. Madrid are desperately in need of a victory to help boost some of their morale. This promises to be an interesting match considering their recent history.

Ahead of the Copa Del Rey match between Villarreal and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Copa Del Rey match between Villarreal and Real Madrid be played?

The Copa Del Rey match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will be played on January 20, Friday.

Where will the Copa Del Rey match between Villarreal and Real Madrid be played?

The Copa Del Rey match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will be played at El Madrigal, Villarreal.

At what time will the Copa Del Rey match between Villarreal and Real Madrid begin?

Advertisement

The Copa Del Rey match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Copa Del Rey match between Villarreal and Real Madrid?

The Copa Del Rey match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Copa Del Rey match between Villarreal and Real Madrid?

The Copa Del Rey match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will not be streamed live in India.

Advertisement

Probable Starting XI:

Villarreal Probable Starting XI: P Reina, J Mojica, A Mandi, P Torres, J Foyth, E Capoue, J Morales, D Parejo, S Chukwueze, G Moreno, Y Pino

Real Madrid Probable Starting XI: T Courtois, D Carvajal, E Militao, Nacho, F Mendy, T Kroos, E Camavinga, D Ceballos, Rodrygo, K Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Read all the Latest Sports News here