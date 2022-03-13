Viva Ronaldo! Record-breaking CR7 Reaches the Summit

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a point in his career where every game he plays and every goal he scores seems to hand the Portuguese star a new record.

And on 12th of March, the five-time Ballon D’Or winner scaled yet another milestone that makes him the highest scoring men’s professional footballer of all time, according to FIFA records thanks to a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur. Those three goals sent him clear of Austrian-Czech legend Josef Bican who previously held the record.

The Manchester United talisman’s latest show of heroics came on Saturday as he single-handedly propelled the Mancunian club against their London opponents, putting three goals past a hapless Hugo Lloris.

A belter from outside the box. A finish from close range and a header in the dying moments of a game that was tied at two apiece.

Ronaldo handed Manchester United the lead early in the first half as he scored a screamer from 25 yards out with 12 minutes played. Drawing level with the landmark 805 goals of Bican. The striker was afforded too much space and time on the ball with the goal post clearly in his sight, and the big man accepted the invitation to shoot as he unleashed a powerful drive to put the ball beyond the reach of the French shot stopper.

Tottenham equalized through a Harry Kane penalty which was awarded to them as a result of Manchester United left back Alex Telles’ handball inside the goalkeeper’s region.

In an energetic game of football that witnessed some free flowing attack and build up from Manchester United, Ronaldo restored the lead just over a couple of minutes after Kane’s spot kick - he got on the end of an accurate low cross from Jadon Sancho after the Englishman’s perfectly timed run to beat an offside trap.

The tap in from close range pushed Ronaldo into the summit of top goal scorer list, notching up a record-breaking 806th goal of his professional career.

Harry Maguire’s rough patch continued as the defender found the back of his own net in an attempt to thwart a cross played into the keeper’s box by Reguilon.

With the match very much in the balance, Ronaldo proved why he is regarded as one of the greats and a world-class athlete, yet again, as he rose high to meet an 80th minute corner kick taken by Telles. He directed the ball masterfully into the back of the net with his head, something he has done so many times over the years, sending the packed Old Trafford into a state of delirium.

The highly coveted title of professional football’s top scorer has been a dubious affair with national authorities coming up with varying figures corresponding to the names of players of yester year. But, as per the FIFA records, Ronaldo stands clear of anyone else to have played professional football.

As demonstrated over the past couple of decades, Ronaldo isn’t the one to shy away from a challenge and whatever the number authorities show as the highest yet, the fighter in CR7 would be raring to score one more.

807 and not done yet.

Viva Ronaldo! Viva Ronaldo! Running down the wing, hear United sing, Viva Ronaldo!

