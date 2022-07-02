Wait What? MLS Hints Possible Reintroduction of All-star Event 'Goalie Wars'

Major League Soccer might bring back their iconic event ‘Goalie wars’ in the near future. MLS tweeted an old video clip of the event and wrote, “If you think we should bring back GOALIE WARS!"

The video takes us back to 2001 when the San Jose Earthquakes staged the All-Star Game at Spartan Stadium. Three goalkeepers Joe Cannon, Nick Rimando, and Zach Thornton participated in one of MLS’ most memorable moments. The keepers went against each other in a grueling segment called as the ‘Goalie Wars’.

The rules of the segment were pretty daunting. Each Divisional team will have a goalie engage in a one-on-one game, defending their goal while attempting to score in their opponent’s net. Goalkeepers can shoot at the goal of their opponent by tossing, kicking, or drop-kicking the ball.

Within three steps and six seconds of regaining the ball following a save, a shot must be attempted. Balls that are not controlled or deflected past the end line will be returned to the person who took the first shot. At the end of each two-and-a-half-minute match, the player with the most points is proclaimed the winner.

On the night, Cannon, who made over 100 appearances for San Jose Earthquakes ran the show. In the first round, he overcame both of his opponents before defeating Chicago Fire shot-stopper Thornton again in the final.

In an interview with the MLS in 2020 Cannon reflected on his amazing performance in the All-star Golie Wars.

“I think as a young goalie, a lot of us just love that exercise because it really strips away any cognitive thinking, decision-making. It’s all about shot-stopping, one-on-one, mano-a-mano, which, I have a twin brother, so that was right up my alley", he said.

Thornton may have lost to Cannon in the final of ‘Goalie Wars,’ but he admitted that he absolutely enjoyed every moment of the battle.

“Me and Cannon had a terrific battle going. We put on a pretty good show, and both of us got into it. I think anytime a goalkeeper has a chance to score, they enjoy that.", the former Chicago keeper told MLS.

Sadly for those who couldn’t witness, ‘Goalie Wars’, the event was cancelled in the following years as the MLS ventured into other segments of All-star events. However, with their recent tweet, MLS might have hinted at a possible return of a golden segment that got lost in the annals of MLS history.

