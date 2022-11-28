Wales vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

A new chapter will be written on the centuries-old rivalry between Wales and England on Wednesday. The Three Lions will be aiming to finish on top of Group B by winning their clash against Wales. Gareth Southgate’s side started off well by routing Iran 6-2 in their first match of the tournament. How21ever, they were held to a goalless draw by the USA. Southgate would want his side to play more aggressively against Wales.

The Welsh were steamrolled by Iran in their last match. Wales have their backs against the wall and they will take more chances on Wednesday. Wales need to defeat England by a considerable margin in order to have any chance of progressing to the knockout rounds. The dynamics of this group can make this clash a thrilling affair.

Ahead of the riveting FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be played on November 30.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Wales vs England Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gareth Bale

Vice-Captain: Harry Kane

Suggested Playing XI for Wales vs England Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Jordan Pickford

DEF: Luke Shaw, Ben Davies, Harry Maguire

MID: Jude Bellingham, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Williams, Declan Rice

ST: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Gareth Bale

Wales: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Moore, Bale

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane

