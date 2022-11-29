Wales vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup Match Live

Familiar foes Wales and England will face off in a crucial Group B fixture on Wednesday. Wales are in a precarious situation after their improbable loss against Iran in their last match.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were quite ordinary against Iran. Moreover, Wayne Hennessey made things very difficult for his team when he was sent off following a dangerously high tackle on Mehdi Taremi. Rob Page would want that his side doesn’t commit the same mistakes in their must-win clash with Gareth Southgate’s England.

Wales must defeat England by a considerable margin and hope that other results go their way in order to make it to the last 16. Meanwhile, the Three Lions will look to finish at the top of Group B in order to secure a more favourable last-16 matchup. Southgate has a fully-fit squad at his disposal on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if he persists with Bukayo Saka as the Arsenal midfielder had an off night against the USA.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be played on November 30.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Wales Predicted Starting XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Moore, Bale

England Predicted Starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane

