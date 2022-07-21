Want to Bet? In Last One Week, Punters Back Manchester United to Win Premier League

Erik ten Hag’s appointment as Manchester United manager relieved many fans and supporters of the club. Manchester United, who finished last season’s Premier League at sixth spot, desperately wanted to start the current season on a promising note. And so far it seems that they have been successful enough to secure a solid start. The Red Devils have played three matches in their pre-season campaign till now and they have won the games on all three occasions. Manchester United’s stunning show has not been restricted to the field only as it has impacted the betting market also.

According to Betfair, Manchester United, with 27 per cent of all bets in the past week, remain one of the favourites for the Premier League title next season. Let’s not forget the fact that Manchester City are still the favourites of all bookies, it is just that Erik ten Hag’s team has got the most bets since their win against Liverpool in the preseason match.

Manchester United started their pre-season campaign with a convincing 4-0 win over Liverpool. In their next encounter, Ten Hag’s boys clinched a comfortable 4-1 triumph against Melbourne Victory. In their last pre-season fixture, Manchester United outclassed their Premier League rivals Crystal Palace 3-1.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League in the upcoming season against Brighton and Hove Albion on August 7.

Tottenham Hotspur, who last won the Premier League title back in 1961, received the second-highest amount of single sportsbook bets in last one week to emerge as the champions of England in the upcoming season. Tottenham gained 22.5 per cent of all the bets in the past week.

Tottenham, under their manager Antonio Conte, have not only done a tremendous job in the betting market but also pulled off a formidable show in the transfer market. The London-based club have so far roped in Yves Bissmouma, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence.

Defending champions Manchester City and London giants Chelsea are next with each of them garnering 11 per cent of the bets in last one week.

Last season’s runners-up Liverpool have surprisingly received only 7.4 per cent of all bets in last one week. Jurgen Klopp’s men finished last season at second spot and just a point behind Manchester City. In the upcoming season, the Merseyside-based outfit will play their first Premier League match against Fulham on August 6.

