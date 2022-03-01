Home » News » Football » War in Ukraine: Adidas Suspends Partnership with Russian Football Federation

Russian football team (Twitter)
Adidas announced that they have suspended their partnership with the Russian Football Federation.

Updated: March 01, 2022, 19:11 IST

German sports equipment giants Adidas said Tuesday they have suspended their partnership with the Russian Football Federation in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Adidas is suspending its partnership with the Russian Football Federation (RFS) with immediate effect," said a spokesman of the company which in 2020 generated 2.9 percent of its turnover in the “Russia, Ukraine and CIS" regions.

