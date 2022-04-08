War in Ukraine: Borussia Dortmund to Host Dynamo Kiev in Charity Match

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund announced plans to host a charity football match against Dynamo Kiev on April 26 to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We stand by the Ukrainians and have already brought many tonnes of relief supplies to the country. Now we also want to raise money," said CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The proceeds of the benefit match will be donated to a humanitarian organisation to ensure that “Ukrainians in need are helped directly", the club said in a statement.

The match takes place three days after second placed Dortmund play a key Bundesliga match against runaway league leaders Bayern Munich.

The team and staff of Dynamo Kiev, one of Ukraine’s top teams, have been invited to Dortmund by the Bundesliga club.

The kick-off time must still be negotiated with European football’s governing body UEFA as it is the night of the Champions League semi-finals.

