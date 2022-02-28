War in Ukraine: German Club Schalke Ends Partnership with Russia's Gazprom

Ritayan Basu
Updated: February 28, 2022, 16:23 IST
German football club Schalke 04 announced Monday it had prematurely ended its partnership with Russian gas giant Gazprom following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The deal between the second-tier German club and Gazprom had been due to run until 2025 with Schalke receiving around nine million euros ($10 million) per year in sponsorship.
Schalke had already removed the Gazprom logo from their shirts last week.
