War in Ukraine: German Club Schalke Ends Partnership with Russia's Gazprom

German football club Schalke 04 announced Monday it had prematurely ended its partnership with Russian gas giant Gazprom following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The deal between the second-tier German club and Gazprom had been due to run until 2025 with Schalke receiving around nine million euros ($10 million) per year in sponsorship.

Schalke had already removed the Gazprom logo from their shirts last week.

