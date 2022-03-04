War in Ukraine: Reasons Behind Roman Abramovich's Decision To Sell Chelsea FC

Chelsea Football Club Owner Roman Abramovich issued a statement on Wednesday, March 2 saying that he has made the decision to part ways with his football club Chelsea.

The reason for selling the club is -Labour MP Chris Bryant called for Roman Abramovich to be sanctioned by the British Government. Bryant disclosed that Abramovich has alleged close links with Vladimir Putin and is a person of interest to the Russian Government.

Although Roman Abramovich has denied these links and said that he has no ties whatsoever with the Russian Government or Vladimir Putin, the immense political pressure on Russia would likely result in the Russian billionaire being sanctioned. The consequences could be dire for Abramovich as all his assets would be Frozen.

A few days ago, Abramovich made an announcement that he would be handing over the club to the trustees of the club’s foundation. The trustees, however, haven’t yet agreed to take it over as they need more information on the UK charity law to understand if the move would be legal.

Abramovich isn’t only trying to sell his club but all other assets he holds to escape losses for when the sanctioned would be placed on him. All this political pressure on Abramovich has mounted as a result of Putin’s decision to declare an all-out war to invade Ukraine.

As per the Jewish Post, a spokesperson for Abramovich confirmed that he is trying his best to help Ukraine. “I can confirm Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since. Considering what is at stake, we would ask for understanding as to why we have not commented on either the situation as such or his involvement," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Alexander Rodnyansky, a Russian film director, is said to be one of the most important facilitators of Abramovich for the peace talks. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea FC’s coach, turned down questions at a press conference recently, asking the press members to stop asking him such questions as he isn’t a politician.

