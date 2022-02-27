War in Ukraine: Chelsea Says 'Everyone in the Club Praying for Peace' After Roman Abramovich Hands Over 'Stewardship'

English Premier League club Chelsea, which is owned by Roman Abramovich, an Russian oligarch has issued a statement on the current Russian invasion in Ukraine.

“The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace," read the statement issued by the current European champions.

This statement comes a day after Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich said he was handing over the “stewardship and care" of the Premier League club to the trustees of its charitable foundation.

Last week, using parliamentary privilege, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran named Abramovich as one of 35 “key enablers" to Russian leader Vladimir Putin who should be sanctioned.

Advertisement

The UK government on Friday ordered all assets of Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov frozen over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More to come…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.