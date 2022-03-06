WAT vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Watford and Arsenal: Arsenal will travel to Vicarage Road on Sunday to take on relegation zoned Watford in their next Premier League match. The home side will come into this game high on confidence, having recorded a goalless draw against fourth-placed Manchester United last week. However, despite stealing an away point at Old Trafford, Watford are still three points behind the safety of 17th spot, which is occupied by Everton.

The Hornets’ horrid home record of late is another reason of concern for them as they have lost their last seven games at this venue. Watford’s last positive result here came way back in November when they stunned Manchester United 4-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal won their last Premier League match against Wolves 2-1 to extend their winning streak to three games in England’s top-tier. They are currently occupying the sixth spot on the PL table with 45 points. They are two points behind Man United with three games in hand.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Watford and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

WAT vs ARS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Watford and Arsenal.

WAT vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between Watford and Arsenal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

WAT vs ARS Match Details

The match between Watford and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, March 6, at Vicarage Road Stadium. The game between Watford and Arsenal will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

WAT vs ARS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Smith Rowe

Vice-Captain: Sarr

WAT vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Defenders: Tierney, Gabriel, Kamara, Samir

Midfielders: Smith Rowe, Xhaka, Sissoko

Strikers: Lacazette, Sarr, Saka

Watford vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

Watford Predicted Starting XI: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Cleverley, Sissoko, Louza; Sarr, Dennis, King

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

