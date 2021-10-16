>WAT vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Watford vs Liverpool: Watford under new manager Claudio Ranieri will look to return with a bang after the international break, when they welcome a rampant Liverpool to Vicarage Road on Saturday. The Hornets lost 1-0 to Leeds United during former manager Xisco Munoz’s last game in charge and new manager Ranieri takes charge with Watford lying 15th in the table with seven points from a possible 21. Liverpool, on the other hand remain the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League this season, they have four wins and three draws so far. Jurgen Klopp’s men head into this fixture after they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City before the break. Ahead of the latest round of fixtures, the Reds are just a point adrift of the Blues in second place.

>Premier League 2021-22, WAT vs LIV Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels will broadcast the live proceedings. While live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

>WAT vs LIV Premier League 2021-22, Match Details

The WAT vs LIV match will be played on Saturday, October 16 at the Vicarage Road Stadium, in Watford, England. The game will kick-off at 05:00 PM IST.

>WAT vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Salah

Vice-Captain: Mane

Goalkeeper: Foster

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Robertson, Troost-Ekong

Midfielders:Sissoko, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hederson, Sema

Strikers: Mane, Salah

>WAT vs LIV Probable XIs

Watford: Foster; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka; Sarr, Tufan, Sema; Dennis

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

