WATCH | Alex Ferguson Shell-shocked at Manchester United's Humiliating Scoreline vs Liverpool

Manchester United’s chastening defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford this Sunday left many fans shocked. Now, a video of legendary Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has cropped up on the internet. He looks shell shocked and was seen shaking his head in utter disbelief as Liverpool tore apart Manchester United’s defence to a 5-0 win.

It was the kind of defeat that Ferguson had witnessed only a handful of times during his 26-year long stint with the Manchester giants. Ferguson’s biggest defeat as Man United boss had come against Man City (1-6) in 2011 and the Scott had then termed it as the darkest day at the club. Earlier in his regime, he had also suffered a few humiliating losses by Arsenal and Chelsea.

In the past few years, following his retirement in 2013, these defeats have become a common occurrence at Old Trafford. More than the defeat, it was the team – Liverpool – that inflicted this loss is the reason behind the added bitterness in his taste.

Advertisement

Here is the video of Ferguson after Liverpool scored the fifth goal.

In the video, Ferguson could be seen frustratingly exhaling and had a frown on his face. He was also spotted whispering something to the person sitting next to him.

The narrative was totally different for Liverpool icon Sir Kenny Dalglish as he was not able to wipe off the smug smile from his face throughout the match.

Several videos of Dalglish laughing his head off just a few seats away from Ferguson is also going viral on the internet.

Liverpool’s win may also bring the curtains to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign with many fans demanding that the Norwegian be sacked. Taking advantage of United’s defensive chinks, Liverpool registered a memorable 5-0 win, helped by Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side conceded four goals in the first half and one in the second half. To make the matters worse, substitute Paul Pogba was also sent off the pitch in the 60th minute for a reckless lunging tackle on Naby Keita.

Keita and Diogo Joto also scored one goal each.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.