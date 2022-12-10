Watch: Angry Argentine Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Hurls Abuse at Dutch Camp After Penalty Shootout

Emiliano Martinez was Argentina’s hero as he saved two penalties during the shoot out to send his team into the semifinals after their quarterfinal clash with the Netherlands ended 2-2 in the regulation time. Players of the two teams clashed during the match with the referee dishing out as many as 15 cards and a brawl broke out late into the match when an Argentine player kicked a loose ball towards the Dutch dug out.

Martinez was all pumped up and a clip has emerged of the Argentine custodian launching into an X-rated abuse towards Netherlands dug out after the match.

Advertisement

“Keep your mouth shut you f***ing t***! I f***ed you twice!" Martinez was reported as saying.

RELATED NEWS Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Saves Argentina From World Cup Heartbreak

Martinez then took aim at the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal. “I heard Van Gaal saying ‘we’ve got an advantage on penalties, if we go to penalties we win. I think he needs to keep his mouth shut," Martinez said.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Martinez was also critical of the referee, calling him useless.

“I thought we controlled the game really well. We went 2-0 up but the referee started to give everything to them. All of a sudden a good header for them and all turned upside down. The ref added 10 minutes for no reason," he said.

Advertisement

“He gave free kicks outside the box for them two, three times. He just wanted them to score, that’s basically it, so hopefully we don’t have that ref anymore. He’s useless," he added.

Lionel Messi also criticised Van Gaal, accusing him of being disrepsectful.

“I feel disrespected by Van Gaal after his pregame comments and some Dutch players spoke too much during the game," Messi said. “Van Gaal tells that he plays good football and then he puts forwards in the box and starts throwing long balls. We deserved to go through and that’s what happened."

Read all the Latest Sports News here