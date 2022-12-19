Home » News » Football » WATCH: Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s Improper Gesture in FIFA World Cup Presentation Raises Eyebrows

WATCH: Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s Improper Gesture in FIFA World Cup Presentation Raises Eyebrows

This gesture took a few by surprise, raising the eyebrows of the Qatari officials who were present on the podium.

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 17:36 IST

Doha

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (AP Image)
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (AP Image)

Emiliano Martinez had an amazing game against France, playing a pivotal role in Argentina’s victory. The Aston Villa goalkeeper has been a rock at the back and received the Golden Glove award for his exploits in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper proceeded to claim his trophy from the podium and then went on to place it near his groin before waving it above his head emphatically. This gesture took a few by surprise, raising the eyebrows of the Qatari officials who were present on the podium.

RELATED NEWS

Martinez has delivered when it mattered the most, being a sturdy presence in goal for La Albiceleste. The Argentinians started their World Cup campaign in sour fashion, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in the opening game. Despite the early shock, the mentality and determination has now seen them lift the illustrious FIFA World Cup trophy for the first time since 1986.

The Argentinian goalkeeper went on to state that the loss against Saudi took a toll on him mentally as he consulted a psychologist in its aftermath to help him recover and perform at an elite level. This certainly changed things around as Argentina managed back-to-back clean sheets in their remaining group fixtures.

The former Arsenal man made some crucial saves in the final against Les Blues, with his extra time save against Randal Kolo Muani in the last few minutes of the game being the highlight of his match. Martinez then proceeded to save a penalty against Kingsley Coman to hand his side the advantage.

 His tricks worked well as the pressure got to Aurelien Tchouameni who blasted his shot wide of the frame. Emiliano Martinez was also their hero in goal against Netherlands in the quarterfinal. He saved the penalties of Virgil van Djik and Steven Berghuis on that occasion to help his side get into the next round.

Matinez’s exploits in goal were also a crucial factor in guiding them to the Copa America 2021. The 30-year-old played seven games in this edition of the FIFA World Cup 2022, during which he managed three clean sheets, clocking seven saves and conceding eight goals.

first published: December 19, 2022, 17:36 IST
