Watch: Awkward Moment as Bruno Fernandes Asked Not to Answer Question on Cristiano Ronaldo in English

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United exit has been the talk of the town. The talismanic forward is currently preparing to lead Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Ronaldo’s exit from Old Trafford has dominated the conversation at the World Cup as well. On the eve of Portugal’s first match against Ghana, his Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes fielded some uncomfortable questions regarding the forward and the Red Devils.

Fernandes, who is still a part of Manchester United, was involved in an awkward exchange with an English journalist after he was asked about Ronaldo’s situation with the Premier League giants.

In fact, the media manager said the midfielder won’t answer the journalist’s question in English and proceeded to respond in Portuguese.

Fernandes though insisted Ronaldo was focused on winning the coveted World Cup and said, “You know how important playing for Portugal is for Cristiano and for all of us. It is the dream of every player. Our focus is 100% on the national team and we are all aware of what we have to do."

The 28-year-old added went philosophical saying that nothing lasts forever and that everyone should respect Ronaldo’s decisions.

“I don’t feel uncomfortable and I don’t have to pick a side. It was a privilege to play with Cristiano at the club, a dream and I’ve always said that. Cristiano has always been an inspiration for me. It was a dream come true to be able to play with Cristiano, it was great for me and good while it lasted. Cristiano took a different decision for his life, his career and we have to respect such decisions. Every decision has to be respected," Fernandes said.

Manchester United announced on Tuesday that they had reached a mutual agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo to terminate his contract. Ronaldo’s exit comes on the heels of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

The football icon will be aiming to put his club distractions aside and lead Portugal to World Cup glory.

This tournament is in all likeliness Ronaldo’s World Cup swansong and he would want to lift the trophy to add the only silverware missing in his trophy cabinet.

