Watch | Barcelona Legend Dani Alves' Avoids Stepping on Club’s Crest Printed on The Ground

Dani Alves was finally back in an official game for Barcelona in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey match against Linares. The 38-year old made his re-debut with the Catalan giants in November, five years after his first stint with them came to an end in 2016. He’ll be with the Camp Nou outfit until the end of the season. Although he featured against Boca Juniors in the Maradona Cup match in Saudi Arabia, however, Alves has had to wait until the LaLiga registration window opened on January 3.

The Brazilian’s registration was confirmed earlier this week, just before Barcelona’s trip to Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. In the meantime, the returning legend has enormous respect for the club where enjoyed a glittering eight-year spell (2008-2016). He showed the same by sidestepping in order to avoid walking on Barca’s crest printed on the ground during an open training session at Camp Nou recently.

Alves made a very conscious effort to tiptoeing around the club badge and his influence was huge, as another youngster Nico Gonzalez followed suit.

A fan shared the brief video clip of the Brazilians act of respect on Twitter and Barca fans loved his genuine gesture.

In response to Alves’ act, “Dani set an example for them. This is what leaders and experienced players should do," wrote one user.

“The elders set good examples for the younger ones, next time, Nico will do the same. Alves be GOAT," wrote a second.

“The amount of respect Dani has for Barca on and off the pitch is unbelievable. I am sure he will give his 100 percent even at 38 and we already saw that vs Boca Juniors" remarked a third.

Meanwhile, at 38 years and 244 days, Alves became the oldest player to represent Barca, when he made his second debut in the Copa del Rey. Playing full for 90 minutes, he seven chances, including two big chances and making a clearance and winning three tackles, as his side beat survived an upset, beating Linares 2-1.

