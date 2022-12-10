Watch: Beautiful Moment as Ivan Perisic's Son Consoles an Emotional Neymar After Brazil's WC Defeat

Neymar and Brazil’s world cup hopes ended with a quarterfinal defeat to Croatia via penalty shootout on Saturday. The two teams finished 1-1 after extra time which forced the shootout but it was the 2018 runners-up Croatia who advanced with a 4-2 win.

Neymar seemed to have sealed five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil’s entry into the semis with a sublime goal in the extra time - an effort that also pulled him on level terms with Brazil’s all-time leading goal scorer Pele.

But those hopes quickly vanished when Bruno Petkovic equalised forcing the penalty shootout. Neymar and other Brazil players were left in tears with the outcome.

In a beautiful gesture, Croatian winger Ivan Perisic’s son Leo approached a teary-eyed Neymar, comforting him with a clip of the moment soon going viral on social media.

Neymar then gave his Brazilian fans another shocker when he hinted his time at the international stage might have ended.

“I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 percent that I will return," Neymar told reporters on Friday.

“I don’t know what will happen with the Brazil team going forward but now we can only lament what has happened," the forward added.

Brazil goalkeeper said the younger generation will have to step up now with the likes of captain Thiago Silva (38) and 39-year-old Dani Alves expected to call it a day.

“We are going to have players who have to step up now, as leaders, but we have so many players who can lead the team and set an example," said Becker.

“We have young talents who are going to improve even more, learn from this World Cup, and we have more experienced players as well who can still contribute to the national team. Now it is difficult to speak about the future because we have so much pain because of the moment, but hopefully the future will be bright for us," he added.

