Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo is Impressed after Al-Nassr Teammate’s Son Performs His Famous Siiuu Celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest superstars of football. The 37-year-old has emerged as a fan-favourite due to his exceptional skills on the field and never say die attitude. Such is his stardom that fans want to emulate every aspect of his life. Millions of die-hard fans even love his iconic ‘siuuu’ celebration. Recently, a heartwarming video of Ronaldo’s famous ‘siuuu’ celebration has gone viral on Twitter. In the video, Anderson Talisca’s son can be seen performing the iconic ‘siuuu’ celebration in front of Ronaldo himself. Going by the delightful video, the Portuguese star was certainly impressed with the adorable imitation of his style. The video, posted by 433, has gone viral with over 610,000 views on Twitter.

Moreover, fans have praised Ronaldo for showing his lighter side. One Twitter user wrote, “Man Cristiano’s laugh smile makes the world spin."

Another user wrote, “That’s the cutest thing I’ve seen today."

Cristiano Ronaldo often celebrates his goals by performing a mid-air pirouette and shouting “siuuu", which means ‘Yes’ in Spanish. Ronaldo’s dazzling style of celebration has become a hit among his fans.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to the high-voltage clash between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two icons of the game will once again lock horns in the highly-anticipated friendly match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint Germain. Ronaldo has even been appointed captain of the Saudi All-Star XI which will have players from clubs like Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. This is the first time Ronaldo and Messi will play against each other since December 2020, when Juventus and Barcelona faced-off in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi is currently basking in World Cup glory. The talismanic forward led his team to their third World Cup title in December last year. Messi was last seen in the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Rennes on January 16.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo recently completed a lucrative deal with Al Nassr that will see him play for the Saudi Arabian side until June 2025. Reportedly, Ronaldo’s salary with Al Nassr is around $200 million when commercial agreements are included — which makes him the highest paid footballer in the world.

