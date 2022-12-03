Watch: Emotional Luis Suarez Breaks Down Into Tears After Uruguay Get Eliminated From FIFA World Cup 2022

Uruguay might have won their final Group H match against Ghana comfortably but the scoreline of 2-0 proved insufficient as they crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the group stage itself. And Luis Suarez was inconsolable while watching from the team dug-out as he broke into tears, tucking his head inside his shirt.

Uruguay were denied a place in the round of 16 by their group rivals South Korea who in a remarkable turnaround defeated already qualified Portugal 2-1 and edged ahead on number of goals scored.

While Suarez was left in tears, his Uruguayan teammate Edinson Cavani knocked over the VAR monitor in anger while heading back to the locker room. Cavani was brought down in the injury time and Uruguayan team appealed for a penalty which the referee refused.

In what is in all likeliness is his last world cup, Suarez said he feels sad and disillusioned by the early exit.

“I feel sadness and disillusionment. I was lucky enough to play in four World Cups," Suarez, 35, told Uruguayan TV station Teledoce.

“Before the match I was thinking about my four-year-old son who had never seen me win a World Cup match. Today he saw me win but with an image of sadness. For a father, for a player, that’s tough," he added.

Suarez was booed throughout the match by the Ghanaian supporters for his handball in the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Suarez cleared the ball that was destined inside the net with his hands but Ghana missed the resulting penalty and Uruguay went on to win the clash.

Ghana coach Otto Addo said revenge wasn’t on the players mind.

“What hurts most as that we’re out, it doesn’t matter who it was. I know the public was seeking revenge but I don’t think this way and I told the players they shouldn’t think this way. We were not looking for that, we were trying to win this game," Addo said after the match.

