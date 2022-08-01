Watch: Exuberant England Players Sabotage Manager Sarina Wiegman's Press-Conference After EURO Triumph

England women’s team created history by lifting their first ever silverware by securing a 2-1 victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Following their remarkable triumph, the lionesses gate-crashed their manager Sarina Wiegman’s press conference. They stormed in dancing while chanting England’s theme song ‘It’s coming home’, much to the amusement of their gaffer and all the journalists in the media room.

As the players encircled the media room, England’s first-choice goalkeeper Mary Earps hopped on top of the table to lead the celebrations. The entire squad then rushed out of the door, leaving Wiegman to compose herself and continue with her press conference.

The eight-time champions Germany were favourites coming into the night of the Euro 2022 finals. Against the run of play, England drew first blood as Ella Toone scored a sumptuous chip over the German keeper in the second half. However, Lina Maghull’s thunderous strike in the 79th minute took the match into extra time as the stipulated ninety could not separate the two sides.

With a penalty shootout possibility looming and the Brits not being very effective from the spot kick in the past, it seemed like England would be bogged down by expectations and history yet again. But against the run of play, substitute Chloe Kelly flapped the ball into the net after a goal-mouth scramble and emerged as England’s messiah.

The nation is ecstatic, and the players are relishing their historic victory as they finally ended a 56-year-long jinx for a major trophy. England last won an international trophy in the men’s 1966 World cup also coincidentally against Germany.

Wiegman has now secured back-to-back Euro titles after leading her own nation, the Netherlands to the title in the 2017 edition of the championships.

Germany was unbeaten in the tournament so far but on Sunday they were without their skipper Alexandra Popp. The team’s leading scorer with six goals was sidelined due to a reported muscle injury during the warm-up. She was replaced in by Schüller while Svenja Huth took over as the captain. The story could have been different if the German talisman featured on the night.

