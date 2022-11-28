WATCH: Fan Attacks Goalkeeper With Corner Flag at Goztepe vs Altay Football Game in Turkey

In a bizarre and unfortunate turn of events, the football game in Turkey between Goztepe and Altay turned into mayhem as a fan attacked Altay’s goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc with the corner flag.

The incident took place when the game was halted briefly as a fan was receiving treatment after being hit by a flare thrown from another stand.

The goalie, stood outside the penalty box, keeping an eye on the proceedings in the stands before the fan was taken to the hospital, was attacked from behind by a fan who charged at the blindsided keeper with the corner flag.

The fan took two mighty swings at the player from behind before he was stopped by security and was tackled and pinned down.

Ozenc was also rushed to the hospital after the incident and was reported to have suffered a four-inch cut on his head and a haemorrhage.

“We are deeply saddened by the fact that some football fans were injured due to a flare thrown in the match, which was postponed due to the events. While we wish a speedy recovery to the injured football fans, we also wish the Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Özenç, who was exposed to the violence of the attacker, get well soon," a club statement from Goztepe read.

As a consequence of such events, the game was halted before the half-hour mark.

“We condemn the events that took place in the TFF 1st League match played between Göztepe and Altay in Izmir and the vile attack on Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Özenç.

“We wish a speedy recovery to our fans, who were seriously injured by a flare fired from the Altay away stand," Goztepe’s statement on Twitter read.

The Turkish football federation condemned the incident and sought severe penalties for the aggressor.

“Those who caused these events we want him to be tried with a severe penalty."

“While the struggle of two eminent clubs in Izmir’s competition on the football field is expected to turn into a feast, this type of behaviour of the aggressors who have not had their share of the spirit of Fair Play and the unifying culture of sports, endangering human life, is absolutely unacceptable."

“Necessary proceedings and investigations have been initiated regarding the Göztepe - Altay encounter. As the Turkish Football Federation, we will also follow the judicial process of the incident. We respectfully present it to the public’s information,"

Turkey Football Federation President Mehmet Büyükekşi called the presidents of the two clubs following the incident to convey his wishes to the Göztepe and Altay communities.

