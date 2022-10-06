WATCH: Footage of Australian Footballer Josh Cavallo Coming Out as Gay in Dressing Room Wins Hearts

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo became the world’s first active openly gay professional after releasing a public statement about his sexual orientation in October last year.

Before making his announcement, Cavallo informed his club Adelaide United and his teammates about his revelation in the dressing room. The heart-warming moment and the priceless reaction of his teammates to this news were captured for a documentary made by the Australian top-flight football, A-league.

In a recently released trailer, the beautiful moment was witnessed by football fans all around the world. In the soul-stirring speech, Cavallo poured his heart out and expressed his happiness for revealing who he actually was as an individual.

“For all my life growing up, I’ve learned to live a life of lies, you know. For the last six years, I’ve been struggling with my sexuality. So today, I’ll be coming out to the public that I’m gay, I’m a gay footballer," Cavallo said to his teammates.

Cavallo’s teammates had gathered around him before a training session, with manager Carl Veart standing beside him. After Cavallo made his announcement, his teammates lined up to give him warm hugs and expressed their support and encouragement for the big step that he took.

Later in the 2021-22 season, Cavallo made history by featuring in A-League’s first-ever officially designated Pride Match against the Central Coast Mariners. The full-back who wore the Pride colours on his jersey was elated and put in a spirited performance on the night.

Ahead of that match, Cavallo revealed how delighted he was to see his teammates’ reactions after he came out to them. “It was so emotional, something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Everyone gave me a big hug and said, ‘We’re so proud you can tell us who you really are.’ What amazed me the most was that 30 seconds after I made that announcement, me and the boys went straight back to talking about football and everything was normal again." Cavallo said in an interview with GOAL.

Cavallo will be in action against Wellington Phoenix on Sunday, October 9, as Adelaide United kick start their 2022-2023 A-League season. The Reds have a formidable line-up and appear to be one of the favourites for the A-League crown.

