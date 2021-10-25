WATCH | Frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks Curtis Jones During Man United vs Liverpool Match

Tags:

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in an on-field altercation with Liverpool players during their Premier League match on Sunday at Old Trafford. The incident took place in the first half injury stoppage time when Liverpool had already netted three goals. The video of the same is now going on viral on the Internet with a majority of Liverpool fans claiming that Ronaldo should have been given a red card for the incident.

Here is the clip of Ronaldo’s feud with the Liverpool team:

The clip starts with Bruno Fernandes passing the ball to his national teammate. However, a timely interference from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker meant that CR7 was not able to collect the ball. After losing the ball, Ronaldo ran to collect it towards the corner but not before Curtis Jones. Ronaldo battles with Jones for the ball at the right-wing and later was seen lashing out at him by kicking the ball in his stomach. And, soon, Liverpool players and Ronaldo were seen engaging in a scrimmage.

Ronaldo was handed a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor for the incident with several people claiming that he deserved a red card. After the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also echoed these sentiments, saying that it looked like a red card to him.

“For me, it looked like [a red card], but in the end, I got told that [Ronaldo] hits the ball or didn’t hear the whistle or whatever," Klopp said when asked about the incident.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, The Reds hammered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United 5-0 to consolidate their spot in the top two of the Premier League table. Liverpool’s Egyptian scored a hat-trick and was also involved in an assist. The duo of Naby Keïta and Diogo Joto also scored one goal each.

Liverpool will next take on Preston on Thursday, October 28, in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup.

