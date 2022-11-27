Watch | How Robert Lewandowski's Goal Turns Up a Saudi Arabia Fan into Poland's Fan

Robert Lewandowski starred for Poland against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Saturday. Lewandowski registered his first goal in World Cup and further the team ended the day with a 2-0 win.

After the goal, Lewandowski was visibly emotional after registering the strike. It is to be noted that he had missed a penalty against Mexico in their campaign opener and, and hence he had to wait a little longer for his first World Cup goal.

As soon as Lewandowski registered a goal, an interesting event happened in the stadium. A Saudi Arabia fan was seen quite excited about the Polish striker’s goal and then immediately switched his jersey to ‘Lewandowski 9’. The video of the fan changing his jersey has now gone viral. Here’s a look at the incident.

Visibly, the fan seemed very excited as he then started dancing and went on to cheer Lewandowski on.

Poland ended their first match with Mexico in a goalless draw but the team made sure to strengthen their chances in the tournament with a win against Saudi Arabia. Lewandowski scored his career’s first World Cup goal in the 82nd minute after being gifted the ball by Abdulelah Al-Malki.

Earlier in the game, Lewandowski found it a bit hard to play as he was immediately surrounded by a gang of defenders led by Ali Al-Bulayhi, who at one point looked to be heading out of the game after being accidentally studded by the Barca star. But, the Polish star maintained his calm and got done with the job for his team.

The Barcelona forward Lewandowski made sure Poland took a big step towards the last 16 in Qatar but the victory was sealed after Piotr Zielinski’s roofed finish. The credit also goes to Wojciech Szczesny for incredible double save especially after Salem Al-Dawsari’s penalty late in the first half.

Moving ahead in the tournament, Poland will now face the quick guns Argentina on December 1 in Stadium 974. Argentina will be coming at the back of an impressive win over Mexico and so will be Poland’s plan to continue their winning momentum.

