Watch: Insane Scenes as Moroccan Defender Kisses Pepe's Head After The Portuguese Misses Chance to Equalise

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has reached its business end and you would feel that it’s done throwing surprises, restoring some order after tournament favourites continue to be knocked down by their unfancied opponents. Nobody told Morocco as they dumped Portugal to become the first African team in history to progress to the semifinal stage of the showpiece event.

Youssef En-Nesyri leapt high to put Morocco in the lead in the first half, leaving Portugal stunned. And then the 2016 Euro champions began their desperate search for an equaliser with seasoned Pepe coming frustratingly close to pulling his team back on level terms in the injury time.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Morocco were reduced to 10 men after Walid Cheddira received his second yellow card of the match and was given the marching orders. However, the African side defended resolutely to keep Portugal at bay.

Deep into the injury time though, Portugal nearly scored when Pepe headed the ball wide of the goal. Had the defender been on target, he would have seen the ball crash into an empty net but instead was left with both hands on his head in utter disbelief.

However, Morocco defender Jawad El Yamiq left eagle-eyed fans stunned as he kissed the bald head of Pepe immediately after his Portuguese counterpart missed chance to equalise.

Fans have been calling this moment as ‘bizarre’ to ‘peak comedy in what continues to be one of the most unpredictable world cup in history that has seen the likes of Germany, Brazil, Spain crashing out.

Pepe though slammed the match officials claiming hinting their nationality may have played a role in the outcome of the match. The match referee, his two assistants and video assistant referee were all from Argentina.

Advertisement

“It’s unacceptable for an Argentine referee to referee our game," Pepe said on Portuguese television.

“After what happened yesterday, with (Lionel) Messi talking, all of Argentina talking, and the referee comes here. What did we play in the second half? The goalkeeper dropped to the ground. There were only eight minutes of stoppage time. We worked hard and the referee (only added on) eight minutes," he added.

Read all the Latest Sports News here