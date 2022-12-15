Watch | Kylian Mbappe Consoles Achraf Hakimi after France Thrash Morocco’s World Cup Dreams

France cruised into finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the semis. Kylian Mbappe rejoiced France’s win but also kind enough to console his friend and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi, who laid flat to the ground after their fairy tale run came to an end.

Mbappe offered a hand to Hakimi, who sank on ground in disappointment. The France star also consoled him with a hug.

Moroccan team were the dark horses of the tournament as when nobody anticipated them to qualify for the knockout stage, they made it to semi-finals. However, the Moroccan stars were left heartbroken against France. A large number of fans had come to Al Bayt Stadium to cheer for the African side, which scripted history by becoming the first nation from the continent to reach the semi-final of a World Cup.

Mbappe showed admiration for Hakimi and that’s what added more beauty to the game. Before the match, both the players were passionate to lead their team and kick off the other one as Mbappe had said in a video on a trip to Qatar with PSG, “After we play against Morocco, I have to destroy my friend. " To this, Hakimi had responded, “I’m going to kick him."

However, after all done and said, it was friendship that won following a fiercely-fought contest.

It was not a one-sided match in France’s favour as Morocco gave a tough challenge. With just five minutes into the game, Theo Hernandez had given lead to France but Moroccan side showcased a lot of courage with their attack and defence.

There were a number of moments where Morocco could have scored an equaliser especially towards the end of the first half wherein El Yamiq nearly equalised with a stunning bicycle kick for Morocco. However, failed to net the ball. In the second half as well, Morocco created ample of opportunities for an equaliser but lacked decisiveness in the final third.

Just before France’s super sub Kolo Muani sealed the match, Hamdallah had a straightforward chance to equalise when he had burst into space inside the box, but could not take the shot.

It was an all-round show from France and now they will be looking ahead to become only the third and the first since Brazil in 1962 to defend their World Cup title.

