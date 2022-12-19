Watch | Lionel Messi Celebrates World Cup Victory With Dance Moves on Table Top

Lionel Messi was on cloud nine as he lifted the trophy in joy and then danced his heart out over the locker room table. In a video shared by teammate Nicolás Otamendi, Messi was seen dancing and enjoying the world cup victory over France.

Along with Messi, whole Argentina camp was seen in a celebratory mood as when Messi entered the locker room with the World Cup trophy in hand, he jumped to the table and the whole team surrounded him with joy, singing songs, dancing, clicking selfies and having fun together.

In the video, Messi was also joined by Lautaro Martinez as they both danced on top of the table with the trophy.

Others who were seen in the video were Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero. They came on camera and shared a few words. The players were also seen making a train and dancing.

The final between Argentina and France was one of the all-time bests and one of the most thrilling ones ever in the history of the tournament. Argentina had the upper hand in the game during the first half as they got a 2-0 lead but it was Mbappe who changed the dynamics of the game in the second half. His brace led to a 2-2 tie at the end of full time.

In the extra time, Argentina scored a goal and almost the game went to their favour but again it was France star Mbappe, who came with his hat-trick of the day and then equalised the scores once again. With 3-3 at the end of the match time, the game went for penalty shootouts wherein Argentina emerged victorious.

After the match, Messi said that he cannot wait to return to Argentina with the World Cup trophy and asserted that he had “craved" this moment for so long.

“I knew God would bring this gift to me, I had the feeling that this World Cup was the one," he said.

“It took so long, but here it is," Messi added. “We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it. Can’t wait to be in Argentina to witness the insanity of this."

