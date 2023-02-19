WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores Dramatic 95th Minute Free-kick Against Lille as PSG Triumph 4-3

Lionel Messi rose to the occasion once again as he netted a dramatic match-winning 95th-minute free-kick to help Paris Saint-Germain down LOSC Lille 4-3. With the match tied at 3-3, Messi stepped up and found the back of the net to help his side seal all three points.

It was a game filled with dramatic moments as Messi netted a late winner, Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, and Neymar also scored a goal but he was stretchered off midway through the match.

PSG are set to take on Bayern Munich for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg as the Parisians went down to the Bavarians 0-1 in the first leg at Parc des Princes recently.

Ahead of the reverse fixture on March 9, PSG fans would be sweating regarding Neymar’s availability and the day could have been a lot worse had Messi not scored a sublime free-kick.

After taking a 2-0 lead against Lille, the Ligue 1 giants squandered multiple chances and their opponents fought back to lead 3-2. Mbappe scored a late equaliser before Messi rose to the occasion.

Watch:

PSG have thus consolidated their 8-point lead in the league table over second-placed Marseille ahead of their trip to Toulouse.

The top two-placed teams will lock horns next week in a fixture which could play a big role in the Ligue 1 title race.

Even though Neymar’s injury would have spoiled the mood of PSG boss Christophe Galtier, he would have been breathing a lot easier since the French club had lost their three previous matches.

Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba scored for Lille but unfortunately for them, goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier couldn’t keep out Messi’s last-gasp freekick.

