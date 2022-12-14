WATCH | Lionel Messi's Stunning Penalty Against Croatia in FIFA World Cup Semifinal

Lionel Messi-led Argentina aced the match against Croatia to cruise into the FIFA World Cup final. The two-time champions are in their sixth final and are just one win away from winning the coveted trophy for the first time after 1986. Argentina will now await for either France or Morocco in Sunday’s final.

Argentina started off well against Croatia but it was not until the 25th minute that the game became interesting. Enzo Fernandez tried a low pot shot from outside the box but Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic did well to get across and kept it out.

Croatia was running in a good form until a simple lofted ball over the top from Fernandez caught out the Croatian defence and Alvarez latched on to it. He then knocked the ball, edging past the advancing Livakovic who collided with the striker and then referee Daniele Orsato pointed to the spot and gave a yellow card to the goalkeeper.

This further resulted in a penalty, a blessing for Argentina. Messi grabbed the opportunity, struck the ball which flew high in the net to give a strong lead to the team in 34th minute. Livakovic tried his best with a dive but Messi was showcased pure excellence.

The goal against Croatia was his fifth goal of the tournament, making him joint top-scorer with France’s Kylian Mbappe. He added another record to his name — 11th career goal — in a record-equalling 25th World Cup appearance. Messi also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina’s all-time World Cup top scorer.

Against the 2018 runners-up Croatia in the semi-final, Argentina produced their best display of the tournament to ensure they will meet the winners of Wednesday’s semi-final between holders France and Morocco in Sunday’s final.

35-year old Messi was leading his team from the front as apart from his own goal, he also assisted Julius Alvarez who managed to seal the victory for his team with a brace.

Argentina had managed to reach finals in 2014 but suffered defeat from Germany. This year Messi is hopeful and desperate to crown his extraordinary career by winning his first World Cup and a third for Argentina after wins in 1978 and 1986.

