Watch | Lionel Messi's Unbelievable Assist for Julian Alvarez's Goal Against Croatia

Lionel Messi was the highlight of Argentina vs Croatia match on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. The 35-year old struck a magical goal and a stunning assist that led his team into the finals.

In the 34th minute, Messi scored from the penalty spot, giving Argentina a 1-0 lead, which also made him his country’s highest goalscorer in World Cup history. The job wasn’t done until then as he produced a trademark run from the halfway line to seal the game in the second half as Julian Alvarez scored from his assist to take Argentina’s goal score to three.

Alvarez produced his first goal all by himself but the credit for his second goal of the night goes to Messi. The Argentina captain received the ball just a little ahead of the half-way line on the right flank and then he ran with the ball to the side of the penalty box. Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol was chasing Messi all along but to no success as even when it seemed like Messi would not be able to shake off the young defender, he took a turn away from the goal and with seconds switched back to leave Gvardiol wrong footed.

Thereafter, Messi ran along the touch line and squeezed in a pass from between the legs of the defender, giving it inside the penalty box to Julian Alvarez, who made no mistake to make it 3-0 for Argentina.

WATCH | Lionel Messi’s Stunning Penalty Against Croatia in FIFA World Cup Semifinal

Messi’s excellence against Croatia also got him to register his name in record books. His goal against Croatia was his fifth goal of the tournament, making him joint top-scorer with France’s Kylian Mbappe. He scored his 11th career goal — in a record-equalling 25th World Cup appearance. He also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina’s all-time World Cup top scorer.

Argentina will now face either France or Morocco in the finals on Sunday (December 218). It’ll be a very fine opportunity for the Argentine to lift the World Cup trophy. This moment will be up for them after 2014. At that time they ended up only as runners-up but will be looking to clinch the title this time in Qatar.

